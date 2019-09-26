Allina Health is teaming up Free Bikes 4 Kidz for the ninth year in a row to collect donated bicycles for low income kids throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year we collected more than 5,000 bikes, and we'd like to do it again this year.
"We want to help make it possible for every child to have a bike and participate in a healthy, fun and environmentally friendly activity," says Penny Wheeler, MD, Allina Health president and CEO. "As a health care organization, we recognize good health habits start early, which is why we partner with FB4K, an organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a healthier, happier childhood by providing bikes to those who may not be able to afford one."
Volunteers will be at most Allina Health locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 to accept donations of gently used or new bikes including adaptive bikes for kids with disabilities. Donated bikes will be accepted at 48 Allina Health locations.
In the Faribault area, bikes can be donated at the District One Hospital/Allina Health Faribault Clinic, 200 State Ave., Faribault. In the Northfield area, bikes can be donated at the Allina Health Northfield Clinic, 1400 Jefferson Rd, Northfield. In the Owatonna area, bikes can be donated at the Owatonna Hospital, 2250 NW 26th St., Owatonna.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz is also seeking volunteers to help clean and prepare the donated bikes for distribution. For more information and to volunteer visit FB4K.org.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz, in partnership with Allina Health, will distribute the donated bikes to low income kids in early December and in the spring. Kids will also receive free bicycle helmets and bike safety information from Allina Health at the bike distribution events.