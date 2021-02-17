Minnesotans whose driver’s license extensions end March 31 can now take advantage of Saturday hours at a number of locations across the state.
Nearly 40,000 renewed in the last three weeks. About 200,000 people still need to renew by March 31.
Minnesotans with driver’s licenses or ID cards that expire as COVID-19 extensions end have the option to renew online or in person.
The quickest and easiest renewal option is to renew online at drive.mn.gov. This option is available for standard driver’s license or ID card renewals that do not require name, address, signature or driver’s license number changes. A person’s record is updated as soon as the online application is complete.
Minnesotans must renew in person to make changes to their driver’s license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card. Pre-applying online at drive.mn.gov will reduce the time spent in the office.
Exam stations accept renewal applications on a first-come-first-served basis. No appointments are required.
The following exam stations are open each Saturday from Feb. 20 to March 27 to service Minnesotans who received extensions and need to renew their expiring driver’s license. These offices will be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and no appointments are required. Services are first-come-first-served. Hours are subject to change, so check the locations page before visiting their exam station on Saturday.
Area stations with Saturday hours:
Austin Exam Station — 301 N. Main St. Suite 102, 507-433-8744
Eagan Exam Station — 2070 Cliff Road, 651-284-1000 or 651-284-1234
Hastings Exam Station — 1590 Highway 55, 651-438-4312
Mankato Exam Station — 2161 Bassett Drive, 507-344-2799
Rochester Exam Station —1633 N Broadway, 651-284-1000 or 651-284-1234
Deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices are independently owned and operated. Many require appointments for services and have limited appointments available. Those who cannot get an appointment by March 31 should check for offices that do not require appointments, renew at an exam station or renew their standard license online.