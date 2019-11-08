The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded a Minnesota Job Skills Partnership workforce development grant to South Central College and Saint-Gobain’s SageGlass for $391,256.
With the MJSP grant funding, SageGlass will partner with South Central College’s Center for Business and Industry to develop onsite training at the company’s facility in Faribault. The training will be customized to the glass industry and the company’s unique technology. A total of 300 employees, including 20 new employees, will receive training over a two-year period.
“It’s innovative programs like this that make SageGlass an employer of choice in Faribault,” said Marsha Danielson, Vice President of Economic Development for South Central College.
“We’re honored to be selected for this program and look forward to working with South Central College,” said Greg Packer, manufacturing manager at SageGlass. “This is an amazing opportunity to further enhance our training program for the development of our team members, and prepares our business for future growth.”
Through the MJSP grant program, businesses and educational institutions work together to secure funding for training their Minnesota workers. First, businesses meet with an accredited educational institution to discuss their training needs and learn about their options. Then, after the two have agreed upon how to meet the business’s training needs, the educational institution contacts DEED to determine eligibility for a grant. Since 2011, MJSP has awarded $67.6 million to train more than 79,000 workers and has leveraged $140 million in private funding.
Since 2017, South Central College has partnered with area employers on eight Minnesota Job Skills Partnership grants totaling approximately $2 million.