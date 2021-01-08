What is a DSP? Direct Support Professional. Some other titles you may be more familiar with are nurse, job coach, family care provider, personal assistant, personal care assistant and habilitation specialist.
DSPs assist people with daily living and work activity. Depending on an individual’s needs, some of the duties that DSPs might do are chef, housekeeper, secretary, beautician, laundry worker, banker, chauffeur, personal shopper, first aid administrator, medication administrator, physical therapist, occupational therapist, music therapist, art therapist, dietitian and job coach.
Shea Erickson has been a DSP since 1997 and has loved every minute of it. She was inspired by her Aunt Nancy and her Mom to become a care provider. Shea has been working with Andrew for 12 years. She starts her day at 7 a.m. The first thing she does is check in with the overnight crew to gather information such as: sleep hours, pain level, seizure activity and any snacks given.
If Andrew is sleeping, Shea sets up for her day. If Andrew is awake, she checks with Andrew to see what he would like to do first. Shea learned hands on how to read Andrew’s communications and facial expression quickly.
Usually Andrew’s day starts off with bathing, dressing, breakfast and medications. Andrew lets Shea know what he would like to do for the day, whether it is watching his favorite movie, listening to country or rock and roll music, hang out and talk, catch up on life events, check the newspaper and chat about what is going on in the world, go for a walk or van ride. Shea reports the best part of her job is Andrew’s smiles and giggles. Shea tell us, ”I know that I am doing my job right when I hear Andrew giggle and he shows me his awesome smile”.
To be a good DSP, you have to be here to love and show compassion. Far too often, DSPs leave because they think it is going to be “easy money”, but it’s far from easy. When asking Andrew about Shea he puts a big smile on his face and nods “yes” to the idea that Andrew and Shea are partners, they work together and respect each other. The facts are that Andrew could not get out of bed, get dressed or eat without Shea. Shea is Andrew’s lifeline. She is a hard working, caring, professional and gives everything she has to do her job so Andrew smiles and giggles everyday.
Shea has told us repeatedly that she loves every minute of her job working with Andrew and would not change a thing. However, after some lengthy discussion and thinking it through Shea reported that she would like a raise. Shea reports that she has not gotten a raise since 2007. Shea also reports that many DSPs have to work two or three jobs just to be able to pay rent and put food on the table.
We are in a DSP crisis. The University of Minnesota Institute on Community Integration Impact magazine states; “…the reality is that significant challenges remain in finding, keeping and training DSPs who support persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Often labeled a “crisis” this label has plagued this industry since the start of community services.
A 30-year crisis is not a crisis; it is a systematic and pervasive failure in the long-term services and supports system in the United States that has created a public health “crisis”. Impact magazine also reported one of the contributing factors to DSP shortage is high turnover. The Minnesota state average turnover rate for DSPs in 2018 was 46%. One cause is low wages. The national average wage for DSPs is $11.76 hour (NCL, 2018).
How do we fight the shortage? Please spread the word: Direct Support Professionals are valuable, professional, hardworking, caring individuals and love their jobs. Direct Support Professionals deserve recognition for the career path that they have chosen to support persons with disabilities to reach their personal goals. Direct Support Professionals are critical care professionals who necessitate a living wage to provide safe, person-centered, and quality care to the people they serve.