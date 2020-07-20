All Disabled American Veteran Chapter 20 members are encouraged to attend the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 at the Faribault American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE.
Questions can be directed to Chapter Commander Debra at 507-332-0294.
