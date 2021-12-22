Squirrel hunters that take hunting these little critters seriously, know that as the season evolves tactics and even locations need to change. My early season hunting centers around farm groves and agricultural crops. I get permission in June and July.Most landowners don’t mind careful hunters. Resident squirrels have a predictable pattern of movement from food sources to to food storage areas in their den trees. They can be intercepted if the hunter has scouted their routes. The problem of course is the canopy of leaves that make seeing squirrels difficult.
Late season squirrels require a change in locations. I move from groves to larger wood lots. Scouting is required for this sort of hunting too. Sitting in the woods, wandering, looking for mushrooms, allow the small game hunter to accomplish several tasks at once.
Late season locations
You find squirrels where they are. Some locations don’t look good, but hold a number of squirrels. I hunt local wildlife areas. Where I live, very few people hunt squirrels or small game at all. You may not have the whole place to yourself, but you will likely be left alone. I like river corridors for these squirrels. Throw in some Oak trees and you have a dynamite location. I’ve found the real value of river corridors is that once squirrels are harvested new squirrels move in. The supply of squirrels is replenished by their natural search for food. River corridors are squirrel gold.
Mid-season hunting tactics
I prefer to hunt early. I like to get out as the sun comes up. This is the time of day the urge to get food after a long night. It is crazy how many squirrels appear as the sun rises. If you prefer to sleep in, mid-afternoon, although not as good as morning, can also be productive. Another important tactic is the careful use of camouflage. I camo up for all my squirrel hunting trips, top to bottom. I like to mix camo patterns, using different patterns for shirt and pants. I even sometimes wear a camo face mask.
Once you have your location and your camo, you need to work on sitting still. You must sit still. That’s the biggest mistake squirrel hunters make. You can’t wiggle, use your phone, or eat a candy bar. There are a lot of eyes in the woods. They are all looking for movement. You move and you won’t see a squirrel. Once you set up, give the woods time to come back to life. Frequently, you must sit for a at least a half hour, sometimes longer. Treat that first squirrel you see after setting up as a decoy. He will encourage others to begin to move. Another important tactic is to use your ears. When that first squirrel appears, after you set up, he will eventually begin to vocalize. If he is comfortable, and thinks it is safe, he’ll let others know.
It is possible to encourage this sense that things are safe, by using a squirrel call. I use a bulb call. The call mimics all the vocalizations squirrels make. They are easy to use, and recordings are readily available for practice. You’ve found a location, got the camo figured out, know to sit still and the importance of having a call. The next step is selecting a firearm. I use a .22 about eighty percent of the time. Mine is an old model with open sights, most people use a scope. The range at of the .22 makes it a good choice. I’ve also used a .28 gauge shotgun. The shotgun is especially good when their are leaves on the trees. Pay attention to shot location to preserve the meat. My goal for this year is to harvest a squirrel with a bow. My bow, made by the late Chad Holm, is a thing of beauty. The business end is a flu flu arrow with a blunt point.
Squirrel, like all game animals, is best if the meat is cared for properly. Squirrel should be air cooled, avoid stuffy game bags. Once home the real prep begins. The squirrel should be skinned then the entrails removed. Some experts recommend wetting the fur. I’ve found this more trouble than its worth. Be sure,however, to remove any hair that may be stuck to the meat. I quarter the squirrel and then soak the meat in salt water, or buttermilk. The last time I had a meal of squirrel it was squirrel morel soup. The squirrel was cooked, and removed from the bone. The soup base was white wine, chicken stock, and shredded cheese. Both morels and pheasant back mushrooms were added to the mix, as well as the squirrel. I cooked it until the mushrooms were tender. It was fantastic.
In the rush of autumn, don’t forget the fun small game can provide. Recapture simpler times when all you needed was a firearm, boots, and a wood lot to have hours of fun.