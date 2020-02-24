Secretary of State Steve Simon is reminding Minnesotans about the beginning of absentee voting for the March 3 Presidential Nomination Primary. The primary will help determine both the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the November general election.
“The presidential nomination primary opens up the selection process and allows more Minnesotans to participate,” said Simon. “Caucuses are limited to a few hours on one evening; this primary will give more people more ways to participate, and over a longer period of time.”
Early voting
Early voting is available at Northfield City Hall, 801 Washington St., or at the Rice County Government Center, at 320 Third Street NW, Faribault.
Both offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Feb. 28, but you’ll want to arrive at least 15 minutes before close. Additional mail ballot hours will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can choose to fill out their ballot at the Government Center or Northfield City Hall, or they can fill them out and mail them to the Government Center. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, March 3 in order to be counted