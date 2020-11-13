Today in History - Nov. 13

Hollywood saw romance behind Carole Lombard’s appearance in Los Angeles court to have her screen name legalised. Formerly Jane Peters Powell, wife of William Powell, the screen colony is now speculating on Carole Lombard Gable, as the actress and Clark Gable are frequently seen together. Carole Lombard and Clark Gable watching a lawn tennis match together on Nov. 13, 1936, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)