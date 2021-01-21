Patrons of the Buckham Memorial Library will now be able to make a 30-minute appointment slot to browse and check out items from their collection. Browse-and-Go visits will be available Monday through Friday with the first appointment beginning at 10 a.m. and the last appointment beginning at 5 p.m. To make an appointment for Browse-and-Go, call the library at 507-334-2089 from 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Browsers should arrive on time and wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Each accompanying individual will also require an appointment and young people under 15 years old must be accompanied by a guardian.
Returned items should be left in the outside book drop. Internet computers, the Early Literacy Area, History Room, meeting and study rooms, and restrooms are not available during Browse-and-Go visits. An appointment receptionist will enforce guidelines and safety standards.