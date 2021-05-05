Faribault GROWS Garden Club

Members of Rueben Tangren's family help plant one of four trees in Faribault's Central Park on May 1 in his honor. The plantings were coordinated by GROWS Garden Club and the City Tree Committee as part of Faribault's annual Arbor Day event. GROWS collected $1,200 from donors to honor Tangren, an avid Faribault volunteer and long-time member of GROWS, who died in March. Pictured, from left, Elwood Tangren, Rueben's brother; Janet Tangren, Rueben's wife; Jeanne (and Steve, far right), Rueben's daughter and son-in-law; and Paul Peanasky, Faribault Parks and Recreation Director. (Photo courtesy of GROWS Garden Club)

Recommended for you

Load comments