Despite temperatures in the 90’s along with gusty winds, 13 families decorated and participated in the Roberds Lake Fourth of July Boat Parade. The grand champion winner of this year’s parade was the Bob Flom Family. Second place was the Jill Simon family, followed by the Jim Williams family in third.
All participants received a prize. Voting was done virtually for the first time with several hundred votes being cast. Voters picked the grand champion, second and third places, with all others receiving a consolation prize.
This year, as a way to support the local merchants who donated to the club in past years and who may have had a challenging year due to COVID-19, the club supported them by purchasing gift certificates from them.
The parade was led around the lake by the Rice County Water Patrol. Decorating themes varied with most being patriotic. Both of the resorts and many private docks were full of viewers enjoying the afternoon.
The Roberds Lake Club enjoys sponsoring this fun family event and looks forward to the next year.