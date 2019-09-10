The Faribault Farmers Market is celebrating its fifth annual Family Day from 9 a.m. till noon on Saturday at 430 2nd Ave NW, Central Park.
The event includes games, recipes, activities, prizes, animals, goodies, interactive health games, face painting and a bounce house. Allina Health and Jennie-O Turkey Store will have market vouchers for children.
Stop by booths and chat with Northfield Hospital & Clinics, Fare for All, Faribault Community School, Rice County United Way, River Bend Nature Center, Mayo Clinic Health System and others!
Rice County Public Health-Statewide Health Improvement Partnership is supporting the Faribault Farmers Market Family Day.
“It’s fun to partner with the Faribault Farmers Market to help make the healthy choices easier,” says Josh Ramaker, Rice County SHIP Coordinator.