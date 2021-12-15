Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Stearns and Benton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Wind gusts up to 70-80 mph are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&