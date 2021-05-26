In 1948, April 22, the Faribault American Legion Last Mans Club of World War II was organized. May 8, 1948 was the end of the war in Europe. Therefore it was decided to have an annual meeting on that day, and 211 members signed up to do so. They were to acknowledge the departing fallen members by giving a toast and lowering a flag in remembrance of their service to their country.
The meetings were to be held in the American Legion Club rooms if possible. Each year notices were sent to all members. By 1986, 63 members failed to answer roll call and dropped from the club, leaving 148. Each year new officers were elected. Through the years as members passed on, toasts were given and flags were lowered.
When the club was started, the French Embassy presented us with a bottle of cognac with a note, "In remembrance of Normandy where so many valiant soldiers of the American Army fought side by side for our two countries," and also from the Pacific Theater. A bottle of rum with an inscription, In memory of the American GI's, who fought side by side with Filipino soldiers in the struggle against the Japanese invaders whose deeds and sacrifices are inscribed in blood in the Philippines battle fields, and who shall always be remembered with tender affection by generations of Philippians to come. This was from the embassy of the Philippines. The original plan was the last man would drink the contents, trouble is none of us drink anymore.
This is May 2021 and two members are still alive.
The bottle and copies of "thank yous" will be given to Rice County Museum.
— Jim Glynn