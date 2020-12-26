Fareway Stores has made a second round of donations to local chamber of commerce affiliates in each of the communities Fareway serves in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Gift cards totaling $1,000 will be provided to each community chamber to help small businesses and their employees facing challenges due to the pandemic.
The Faribault store has partnered with the Faribault Chamber of Commerce to help distribute the gift cards to some of the hospitality businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.
“We are excited to continue our support of small businesses and their employees during this holiday season,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “As small businesses continue to face challenges, we hope this relief reduces some of the stress our community business partners are facing.”
Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Nort Johnson shared “Once again we see a great local business stepping up to support their neighbor businesses. It’s especially meaningful during this awkward time for businesses trying operating under heavy restrictions. A big thank you to Fareway and all the other businesses that have been so generous!”
In 2020, Fareway has provided nearly $500,000 in support to small businesses in partnership with local chamber of commerce members. Follow the movement on Facebook with #FarewayShopsLocal.
Visit Fareway.com/LeadwithLove for more information.