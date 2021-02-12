University of Minnesota Extension, KDHL Radio, and KRFO Radio are hosting the annual Rice and Steele County Crops Day program on the radio this year. Crop producers and ag stakeholders in Rice and Steele counties should tune in to frequency 920 AM to hear from Ag broadcaster Jerry Groskreutz, Extension Educator Claire LaCanne, and other Extension Crops Specialists from 9:30-10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, Thursday, Feb. 25, and Friday, Feb. 26.
Tuesday’s program will feature weed updates. Mike Cruse and David Nicolai, Extension educators, will focus on updates regarding palmer amaranth, a noxious weed on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s eradicate list. Mike Cruse serves Houston and Fillmore counties, where palmer amaranth has been discovered the past few years.
Thursday will feature crop diseases, focusing on corn tar spot. Dean Malvick, Extension plant pathologist, will talk about this disease that was recently found in Minnesota in 2019. Locally, tar spot of corn was also confirmed in several fields in 2020.
Friday’s program focuses on insect pest updates. Bob Koch, Extension entomologist, will focus on soybean aphids and pesticide resistance, and will touch on some other insect pests as well. Researchers at the University, including Koch and his students, are finding that soybean aphids have been gaining resistance to certain insecticides in recent years.
Following each program, listeners can access the recordings on KDHL Radio’s website at kdhlradio.com and fill out the event survey to be entered in a prize drawing. The drawing winner will receive a University of Minnesota hat and a gift card to Cash Wise Foods. The survey will be posted on KDHL’s website and Rice County Extension’s website, extension.umn.edu/local/rice.
Contact Claire LaCanne, Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties, with any questions at 507-330-0447 or lacanne@umn.edu.