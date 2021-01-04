In accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s latest executive order, Faribault Public Schools will begin middle school athletics on Jan. 11. All teams will practice and compete with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
Girls basketball and wrestling will begin on Jan. 11. Boys basketball will start on Feb. 17. Registration will remain open until the Friday before each season starts. In order for a student to be eligible for participation, they must register through Infinite Campus; pay the activities registration fee; complete the MSHSL and FPS Eligibility form; and have a current sports qualifying physical on file with the Activities Office.
For more information, visit the Faribault Public Schools Activities Page online at www.faribaultfalcons.com/news_article/show/1138703.