Today in History - April 13

Smoke rises from the sinking Cypriot registered oil tanker Haven after a huge explosion rocked the tanker, April 13, 1991. The tanker was crippled by an explosion on Thursday west of Genoa in Italy. The explosion which is the second blast in three days, is spreading flames over the sea and is currently hampering efforts to avoid an ecological disaster on the Italian Riviera. (AP Photo/Dino Nazzaro)