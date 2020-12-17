Northfield Hospital + Clinics is on track to receive enough of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for NH+C staff and providers only, as priority 1A workers. NH+C expects to begin vaccinating staff the week of Dec. 21 and continue through December and January.
NH+C officials state there is no timeline yet for vaccinating the general public. It is expected to take until February/March to vaccinate healthcare workers and nursing home residents across the U.S. before beginning general vaccinations.
In the meantime, staff urge the public to keep up with COVID precautions: wear a mask, keep distance, don’t gather and stay home as much as possible.
“We can truly see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we are in a very vulnerable moment,” said NH+C CEO Steve Underdahl. “We have more cases of COVID now than we have all year. Stress and fatigue make us want to take a holiday away from COVID worries right now. We simply can’t. This is a crucial time to keep ourselves and our families well.”
NH+C does not have a waitlist for COVID vaccination and patients do not need to call or plan a vaccine visit right now.
Stay updated with the latest at bit.ly/cdc-COVIDvaccine and bit.ly/nhc-covid19.