Join River Bend Nature Center for an Adult Night Out from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Enjoy an adult night out with anyone special in your life. Learn about the local flora and fauna around River Bend as you hike with a Naturalist. Then enjoy s’mores at the amphitheater.
This program is open to adults. The Adult Night Out fee is $15 per person, $10 for River Bend Members. Pre-registration is required for this program by Wednesday, November 3. For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.