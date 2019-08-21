Absentee voting for the Nov.r 5 special election on the Faribault Public Schools referendum begins Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 and ends Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. A completed application to vote absentee is required.
To request a ballot:
• Email kzavoral@faribault.k12.mn.us
• Write Faribault Public Schools Superintendent's Office
Attn: Kathy Zavoral
710 17th St. SW
Faribault, MN 55021
• Call Faribault Public Schools Superintendent's Office at 507-333-6010.
• Download an application from bit.ly/2TLX8Z0
Voters may vote by absentee ballot in person from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Faribault Public Schools District Office, 710 17th St. SW, Faribault, MN 55021 from Sept. 20 until Nov. 1. In-person absentee voting also takes place from 7:30 am to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.