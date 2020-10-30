Dakota County and the Minnesota Department of Health are partnering to offer free COVID-19 tests Nov. 4–5 and 8–10 in Burnsville. Testing is available to anyone who feels they need to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and it will not require insurance or documentation.
“COVID-19 testing helps catch positive cases as early as possible,” Dakota County Public Health Director Bonnie Brueshoff said. “These results will provide important data about the degree of spread in our community and help to guide efforts to combat COVID-19 and protect those who are most vulnerable to serious complications.”
While many who contract COVID-19 may experience mild or even no symptoms, some suffer life-threatening complications. All who contract the virus are contagious. Testing helps people know if they have contracted COVID-19, so they are informed and can protect others who might be most vulnerable to serious complications. This is a proven strategy for fighting spread of a virus like COVID-19.
Testing will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4; noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Sunday, Nov. 8-Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 County Road 42 E., Burnsville.
To avoid long lines, community members are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Visit primarybio.com/r/burnsville for more information and to sign up for an appointment.
Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 855-612-0677 for assistance.
Increased access to testing and identifying positive cases as early as possible is a critical way to keep schools and the economy as open as possible. Positive cases staying hidden leads to more spread and more detrimental impact to our schools and economy.