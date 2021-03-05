Customers shopping The Furniture Mart and Ashley HomeStore in Medford have an opportunity to earn additional savings and help feed the hungry in the community at the same time. Now through March 29, a $20 donation or 10 non-perishable food items qualifies for an extra 10% discount on any in-store purchase.
“Together, we can make a positive difference in our communities. Right now, more than ever, local food shelves need our help,” said Mark Millage, Director of Community Relations for Furniture Mart USA. “Many families continue to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity shouldn’t have to be one of their worries.”
It has been nearly one year since the pandemic forced many retailers to temporarily close. At that time, Furniture Mart USA had to cut short its 2020 Hunger Campaign. Until this year, the campaign had been confined to the company’s 16 stores in Minnesota. For the first time, in 2021, all 34 of its communities in six states are participating.
“Our 2019 campaign raised more than $55,000 for Minnesota FoodShare and its community food shelf partners. Our customers strongly believe like we do in this important cause. They want to help their neighbors in this time of great need. A campaign like this truly is a win/win for everybody,” said Millage.
Donations collected through March 29 will support Community Pathways of Steele County and Minnesota FoodShare.