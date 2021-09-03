Today in History - Sept. 3

If and when the New York Yankees get into the World Series this fall-they held an 8-game lead in the American League with less than a month of the season to be played these slugging outfielders will supply much of the team’s batting power. Left to right: Charlie Keller; Joe DiMaggio; Roy Cullenbine, recently purchased from the Washington Senators; Tuck Stainback and George Selkirk. They are shown at the Yankee Stadium in New York on Sept. 3, 1942. (AP Photo)