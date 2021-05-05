To make it convenient for South Central College (SCC) students and employees to receive their COVID-19 vaccination, the college will host clinics at their campuses in Faribault and North Mankato, where the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be administered.
Vaccination clinics will be held on SCC’s North Mankato Campus from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday and on SCC’s Faribault Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Additional spots are available for members of the general public who still need to receive their vaccinations. All those over 18 of age are invited to participate.
Pre-registration is required. For more details and to register for a time slot, visit southcentral.edu/StaySafe.