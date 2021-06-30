The Roberds Lake Club is once again planning a boat parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 4. All interested in joining should be in the water near the public access at 1:30 p.m. The Sheriff's Water Patrol will lead the parade around the Lake. Parade participants can stop at the Roberds Lake Resort and pick up a number, parade route map and rules. There is no entry fee and participants can choose their own decorating theme.
Anyone who views the parade will be able to virtually vote for those entrants for best decorated. Details on how to vote will be available at roberdslakeclub.com.
The parade is expected to pass in front of the Roberds Lake Resort at approximately 2:45 p.m. and in front of the Shady Acres Resort at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Winners will be posted online and announced at the Roberds Lake Resort at 4:30 p.m. This will be the 21st annual parade with only one break last year due to COVID-19.