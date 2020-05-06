2019 was a great start to the Rice Soil & Water Conservation District’s Custom Interseeding Program, with nearly 500 acres of cover crops planted on corn fields throughout Rice County last year in June.
For 2020, the District will again be offering custom interseeding for farmers who want to establish a cover crop early, but do not have the time or equipment to do it themselves.
This year the District is offering two different seed mixes. The first mix will satisfy most farms' needs, addressing weed suppression, topsoil loosening, nitrogen scavenging and providing additional nitrogen. Species in this mix include annual ryegrass, Bayou kale, purple top turnip and red clover.
The second mix is designed for those who want to graze cover crops and is also an excellent choice for those fields needing some breakup of soil compaction. Species in this mix include annual ryegrass, Bayou kale, purple top turnip, African cabbage, red clover and radish.
“We have 1400 acres signed up so far, but expect that more farmers will request our service in the next few weeks”, said Steven Pahs, District Manager.
The District has the capacity to do about 3000 acres this season, so there’s plenty of room to take on more farms. The cost for the application is $12 per acre, and the seed mixes cost $21 per acre. There is no minimum acreage requirement, so farmers who would like to experiment with areas as small as ten acres may do so.
“Cover crops can have a great impact on local water quality,” Pahs continued. “It’s exciting to see farmers plant covers and then hear about the ways their soil changes for the better. Producers tell us they are seeing less erosion, much better infiltration after heavy rains, and even report better texture and smell of their soil. It’s getting healthy and that affects water quality for all of us.”
To learn more about the program or sign up for custom interseeding, contact Steven Pahs at 507-332-5408 or by email at steven.pahs@riceswcd.org. Learn more about cover crops on the District’s website at riceswcd.org/cover-crops.