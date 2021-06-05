Paradise Community Theatre presents “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” beginning Friday.
Originally scheduled for April 2020, but postponed due to COVID, this show is sure to knock your socks off.
Come sing along to all of your favorites from the animated film. Performances are 7:30 p.m. June 11, 12, 17, 18 and 2 p.m. June 13, 19, and 20. An ASL performance will be June 17. The 7:30 p.m. June 16 show will be audio described and sensory-friendly. Tickets for that performance are $5.
Frozen is the story of Anna, played by Emily Cloutier, who sets off on an epic journey to save her kingdom. Teaming up with adventurer Kristoff, played by Garret Fitzgerald, and snowman Olaf, played by Rian Cloutier, Anna searches for her sister Elsa, played by Whitni Minton, whose icy powers have trapped the magical land in an eternal winter.
For more information, contact The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372.