Olivia Stephes, daughter of Andy and Jennifer Stephes, is competing in Minnesota Teen USA 2020 Sunday at the Ames Performing Arts Center in Burnsville.
Stephes is a resident of Faribault and is a sophomore at Faribault High School. The competition consists of three proportional segments: evening gown, fitness/swimwear and personality interview.
Eligible young women must be between the ages of 14 and 27 and be unmarried residents of Minnesota.This year’s state titleholders will each receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards. Most importantly, the new Miss Minnesota USA and Miss Minnesota Teen USA have the opportunity to compete for the national titles of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.
The new Miss Minnesota USA will compete with 50 other state titleholders for the coveted title of MISS USA live on national television next spring. The Miss Universe Organization uses its global grassroots reach to empower women to be self-confident and strive to be their personal best. During their reign, winners are given the tools to personally and professionally enrich others by providing humanitarian efforts to affect positive change, all while developing their personal career goals.