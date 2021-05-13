Commencement exercises for the Faribault High School class of 2021 will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Faribault High School.
There are 225 graduates this year, including 72 honor graduates who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average for the past four years.
The commencement program will begin with the traditional procession of seniors accompanied by the band/orchestra playing “Pomp and Circumstance.”
This will be followed by the National Anthem and a selection by the choir. Superintendent Todd Sesker will introduce the valedictorians: Victoria Carlsten, Ruby Gernandt, Makayla Keilen, Kylie Petricka and Alli Velander. Principal Jamie Bente, along with Assistant Principals Shawn Peck and Joe Sage, will present the class of 2021. School board members John Bellingham, Courtney Cavellier, Richard Olson, Jerry Robicheau, Casie Steeves, Carolyn Treadway and Chad Wolff will present diplomas.
Class President Payton Ross will officially accept the diplomas on behalf of the class of 2021, signaling the closing recessional.