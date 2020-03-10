The Faribault High School robotics team placed ninth out of 60 teams over the weekend at the Northern Lights Regional in Duluth.
The group of 20 students overcame some early technical difficulties with their robot, Luigi, to win five of its last seven qualifying matches and reach the quarterfinals.
During each round, Luigi’s task was to navigate the competition surface, pick up yellow balls and throw them through a target. The robotics team has worked since early January on constructing a robot that could accomplish those tasks as efficiently as possible.
Click here to see Luigi in action (Team 5434): bit.ly/39GrmE4.
The FHS robotics team will compete again March 27-28 at the 10,000 Lakes regional at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
“We’re thrilled with our strong finish and expect great things for our next competition in Minneapolis,” robotics advisor Jason Engbrecht said.