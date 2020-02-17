New and potential farmers in Minnesota face multiple barriers that make it more difficult for the next generation to enter or stay in agriculture, more than 200 people told the Minnesota Department of Agriculture in six listening sessions around the state and via the internet in 2019.
The results of those meetings have been collected in the Emerging Farmers in Minnesota report to the legislature, which is now available on MDA's website, bit.ly/2SPOWHm.
The report lays out recommendations on reducing or eliminating those barriers and suggests creation of an Emerging Farmers Task Force to provide expert guidance on how to achieve those goals.
People who identify as emerging farmers feel unseen in the current system, Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey said. This report is an important step in identifying the biggest barriers to entry that prevent many Minnesotans from owning and operating their own farms.
The category of emerging farmers includes people who identify as women, veterans, people with disabilities, members of communities of color or Indigenous peoples. It may also include people with zero to 10 years of experience, members of the LGBTQ community and others.
Besides recommending legislative establishment of a task force, the report also recommends providing incentives to farm service providers and the MDA to translate their training materials and creating additional grant resources to support emerging farmers.