Bethlehem Academy has announced it students of the month for November. Students were celebrated in the gymnasium, with Bethlehem Academy President/Principal Mindy Reeder presiding over the socially distanced event. Seven middle school students and nine high school students were honored and congratulated at the awards ceremony. A video of the ceremony is available at Bethlehem Academy on Facebook.
Bethlehem Academy announces November students of the month
