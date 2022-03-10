Meals are offered at Buckham West Senior Center Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for under 60 is $8.40.

Advance order is required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

March 10: Vegetable beef barley soup, tuna salad sandwich, fruit salad and brownie

March 11: Tuna melt, oven-browned potatoes, carrots and applesauce cake

March 14: Hamburger, roadside potatoes, baked beans or apples and fresh fruit,

March 15: Baked ham, baked sweet potato, seafoam salad and pistachio cake

March 16: Hot turkey and gravy over bread, mashed potatoes, beets and pumpkin bar

