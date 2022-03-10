Senior dining at Buckham West, March 10-16 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Mar 10, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meals are offered at Buckham West Senior Center Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for under 60 is $8.40.Advance order is required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.March 10: Vegetable beef barley soup, tuna salad sandwich, fruit salad and brownieMarch 11: Tuna melt, oven-browned potatoes, carrots and applesauce cakeMarch 14: Hamburger, roadside potatoes, baked beans or apples and fresh fruit,March 15: Baked ham, baked sweet potato, seafoam salad and pistachio cakeMarch 16: Hot turkey and gravy over bread, mashed potatoes, beets and pumpkin bar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meal Cost Food Gastronomy Donation Buckham West Price Chicken Curbside Potato Apple Fresh Fruit Oven Pickle Applesauce Cake Pistachio Cake Brownie Fruit Salad Carrot Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Drug supplier sentenced to probation in overdose death Faribault man sentenced for burglary, fleeing, drug crimes School Board approves $1 million in cuts State wrestling: Photos, results and who's advancing to Saturday More apartments, senior housing coming to Faribault Upcoming Events Mar 10 Community Dinner Thu, Mar 10, 2022 Mar 10 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Mar 10, 2022 Mar 10 Burger Basket Night Thu, Mar 10, 2022 Mar 11 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices