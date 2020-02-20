Camp Spring Lake-Rosemount is hosting Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training classes from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday's March 18 to May 13. Required field trips are on March 25 and April 29.
Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors and fellow learners — studying natural history, environmental interpretation, and conservation stewardship. Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service. The program offers three courses that correspond to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems – entitled Big Woods, Big Rivers, Prairies and Potholes, and North Woods, Great Lakes.
This class will cover the natural and cultural history of the Big Woods, Big Rivers region. An in-depth overview of the deciduous forest ecosystem will be provided and participants will observe and learn about the variety of plant and animal communities of the region.
Through the course, participants will develop their ability to observe nature and will learn tools to improve these skills. In addition, participants will improve their communication skills by sharing knowledge with other participants and working on a group project.
For more information and register on-line go to minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses/. For website assistance call Julie Larson at 320-589-1711 Ext. 2120; 1-888-241-4532, or e-mail info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org.