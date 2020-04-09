Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) is inviting Minnesotans to sew protective face masks to protect against sneezes and coughs to help safeguard people supported by the organization, employees, volunteers and the greater community.
"In services where our physical presence is required, health and safety are top priorities," said Julie Wright, director of Church Partnerships and Volunteer Services. "Sewing masks is a critically-important way that people can make a big impact in our community right now to help keep people safe. We encourage Minnesotans to invite their friends, family members, neighbors and church groups who sew to join us in our efforts.”
See lssmn.org/sewmasks for information about patterns to use, where to mail or drop-off masks and updates.
Currently, all masks can be mailed to the LSS State Center, Attention: Operation Masks, at 2485 Como Avenue in St. Paul, MN 55108. Drop-off locations have also been established in places such as Mankato and Rochester.