Lou Ann Weflen was one of a number of Josiah Edson Chapter, DAR, members who rang the Highview Christiania Lutheran Church bell 232 times Tuesday to signify the signing of the U.S. Constitution 232 years ago. The bell at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Farmington rang 13 times to signify the 13 colonies. The chapter, which includes members from Faribault and Northfield, celebrates Constitution Week at the Dakota County Farmington Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and encourages children of all ages from the surrounding areas to come and learn about the U.S. Constitution. (Photo courtesy of Sharon Jensen)