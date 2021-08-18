The 15th annual NAMIWalks Minnesota, a 5K walk to raise awareness about mental illnesses and celebrate hope is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis.
NAMIWalks supports the efforts of NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to provide education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families. The event opens at 11 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. There will be picnics & food trucks, speakers, mental health resource tables, a T-shirt contest, a tree of hope and more. This year walkers will also have the option of joining the walk and raising awareness in their own way in their home communities. For registration, including forming or joining a walk team, go to namimn.org or call 651-645-2948.