Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union and Minnesota Computers for Schools, KARE-11, teamed up for Tech Drive Tuesday in Faribault Sept. 1.
Tech Drive Tuesdays ensure children throughout Minnesota access reliable computers and technology for the 2020-21 school year. Members and the community were invited to donate their unwanted or no-longer-used technology, including laptops, desktops, servers, computer towers, LCD monitors, networking equipment, smart phones, mice and keyboards. Products are distributed to schools across Minnesota.
As part of the program, Affinity Plus also matches up to $25,000 in monetary donations and takes physical donations of no-longer-used technology.