The Miss Czech Slovak United States Pageant was held Aug. 7-8 in Wilbur, Nebraska, in conjunction with Wilbur’s Czech Days. Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Queen Mary Carson of Lonsdale was awarded the Americanized Kroj Award at the pageant for her beautiful kroj, a traditional Check/Slovak folk costume, made by her and her mother, Rosalind Carson. She received a $500 scholarship and Bohemian crystal for this honor.
Lauren Gerik, of Texas, was crowned queen, followed by Hayley Piroutek of Kansas receiving first runner up and miss congeniality. Addison Hejl of Nebraska, was crowned second runner-up. Other contestants were Emily Cole, of Oklahoma, Aimee Hanes, of Missouri, Megan Klaver, of Wisconsin, and Breckyn Pokorny, of Iowa.