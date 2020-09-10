DAR donations

On Sept. 1, Ellen Blume delivered requested items of boxer briefs, sweat pants and tops, gloves, hats, long underwear and shampoo and body lotions to Lisa Sandborne of the Community Resource and Referral Center in Minneapolis, on behalf of the Josiah Edson Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution. The items will be distributed to homeless veterans in Minnesota through the Veterans Administration Community Resource and Referral Center. The centers facility offers showers, laundry machines and computers for homeless veterans to use, as well as computer training, dietary consultations, medical care, mental health care and referrals to community resources. (Photo courtesy of Josiah Edson Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution)
