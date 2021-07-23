An exciting week of events — Aug. 16-20 — is planned for the River Bend Nature Center Ramble.
There are a few ways you can get involved: buy tickets or make a donation at rbnc.org/ramble or register at no cost at rbnc.cbo.io. Call 507-332-7151 if you need assistance.
Ticket holders will enjoy the following options:
• Take a walk or golf cart ride with a naturalist (Monday or Tuesday)
• Campfire trivia (Wednesday)
• Music at RBNC – Jivin’ Ivan & the Kings of Swing (Thursday)
• Dinner, live auction and program at the Inn at Shattuck (Friday) – Prefer a distanced option? You can pick up your meal and view and participate in the program online.
• Bid on online silent auction items (Monday – Friday)
No cost option registration includes:
• Bid on online silent auction items (Monday – Friday)
• Participate online in the live auction and program (Friday)
Live auctions items include:
• Experience Ely package
• Experience Duluth package
• Pedicures for a Year
• Name our New animal ambassador; grey tree frog
Some silent auction items include:
• Shop Local – Basket of items & Gift Certificates from local businesses
• Tour of Restored Wetland
• Autographed Mini Vikings Helmet by Eric Kendricks
• Gift Certificates for ABC Cos. and Mill Town Cycles
To view auction items, go to rbnc.cbo.io
Raffle tickets for sale: $10 each for four chances to win Wall of Beer or Wall of Wine
• 2 Drawings for 20 bottles of Wine
• 2 Drawings for 20 packs of beer
• Call 507-332-7151 or email rbncinfo@rbnc.org ahead of time to stop by the interpretive center to purchase tickets. Cash or check only. Learn more at rbnc.org/ramble.
River Bend Nature Center is on the east side of Faribault. Visit it at www.rbnc.org.