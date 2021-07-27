As of Sept. 1, 2021, a small rate increase has been implemented for print subscriptions to the Faribault Daily News. The price of an annual subscription to the Daily News will increase to $196.20. Current subscribers will see the increase when their subscription renews. Also, the rate for digital0only subscriptions will increase to $195. Monthly EZ Pay prices will increase to $16.25 per month for print/digital, and $15.50 for digital only.

Recommended for you

Load comments