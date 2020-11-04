By the time the news reports a missing person or a possible airplane crash, chances are the Civil Air Patrol has already marshaled search teams in the air and on the ground to assist authorities. Credited with 130 lives saved in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, the Civil Air Patrol conducts about 90% of all search operations in the contiguous United States, and the key to ensuring the capabilities and readiness of a search team is training.
On Saturday, Oct. 24 cadet and senior (adult) members of the Civil Air Patrol’s Stanton Composite Squadron, based at Camp Phillippo in Cannon Falls, joined squadrons from around the state in an all-day search and rescue exercise or “SAREX.” A SAREX embraces all three missions of the Civil Air Patrol: Aerospace Education, Cadet Programs and Emergency Services.
“At a SAREX, our cadets and seniors are challenged to hone their skills in problem solving, team coordination, communications, risk management, and navigation, to name a few,” said 1st Lt. Keith Kluzak, Aerospace Education Officer and Mission Pilot in the Stanton Composite Squadron. “It’s a long day for everyone involved, and this particular day was a very cold one, but that gave us the opportunity to also incorporate Winter Survival Skills training into the day. We can’t pick the day we’ll be called upon to perform a search and rescue mission. Rather, we have to be ready to go regardless of weather conditions.”
Lt. Kluzak piloted one of the aircraft searching for the target, and 2nd Lt. Jennifer Kluzak (also Keith’s spouse) served as Mission Scanner – the “eyes outside” – during the air search.
The SAREX was conducted on property owned by Cal Brandt in Delano, MN, and the combination of open fields and thick forests offered a real world setting for participants. The “target” for the day was a missing aircraft presumed to have crashed somewhere nearby. An Emergency Locator Transmitter, or “ELT”, is a small battery-powered device that, when activated by sudden impact, emits a distinct sound on a dedicated emergency radio frequency. At the simulated crash site an activated ELT was placed on brightly colored tarps, giving ground and air teams something visual to look for in addition to tracking the radio beacon.
“The SAREX was a rousing success,” shared Lt. Col. James Crowe, Commander of the Viking Composite Squadron based at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie, MN. “In today’s environment, cadets are anxious to get outside, get together and learn, and a lot of today’s success found can be found in this pent-up demand.”
The Civil Air Patrol maintains strict protocols to address COVID-19, including temperature checks, limits on total participants, and mandatory adherence to mask wearing and social distance requirements. Certain procedures, like setting compass headings after a beacon signal has been located, require ground team members to be close together, but the task is usually accomplished in 30-60 seconds.
A SAREX is only one example of the many programs offered by the Civil Air Patrol. The Stanton Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Camp Phillippo (follow signs to the Gwin Center) in Cannon Falls. Youth ages 12-18 and adults of any age are eligible to join, and visitors are welcome to attend a meeting to learn more about the squadron and the Civil Air Patrol. To learn more online, visit: gocivilairpatrol.com.