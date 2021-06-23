The American Red Cross will hold a blood donation drive from noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 3 at District One Hospital in Faribault. Allina Health is partnering with the American Red Cross to host blood donation drives across the Allina Health system in order to address the severe national blood shortage.
Due to an increase in trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries, the American Red Cross has distributed roughly 75,000 more blood products than expected. This higher-than-average usage has resulted in a severe shortage in the national blood supply, which may lead to delays of lifesaving medical care for patients over the summer. The Red Cross is urging all eligible donors — particularly those with type O blood and those giving platelets — to aid in replenishing the supply and keeping their community healthy.
Search RedCrossBlood.org by zip code for donation sites or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment. To reduce wait time, residents can make an appointment and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.