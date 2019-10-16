This weekend's 14th Annual Faribault International Festival features a twist: a pop-up international market.
"We love the visuals of street markets in Asia or middle eastern bazaars—this year, we want to bring the sights, sounds, and energy of these global marketplaces to Faribault! Come check out some Czech jewelry, taste the difference between Thai iced tea and bubble tea, and listen to music from regions around the world," said Gordon Liu, director of the Faribault Diversity Coalition, which sponsors the event.
The two-day event, held at the Faribo West Mall, runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There's no charge to attend, though various vendors wiil be selling food and gifts.
Over the years, this event has taken many forms, from a community celebration in Central Park to this year's pop-up global market event.
"Despite the different formats, the Faribault International Festival is always an opportunity to explore, engage with, and celebrate various cultures from around the world. It is an opportunity to reflect on our own familial journeys to Faribault while learning about other cultures that call this place home," said Liu.