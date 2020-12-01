During a special hunt Dec. 5-6 to control the deer population and protect natural resources, Rice Lake State Park will be partially closed.
A day use area of the park will remain open to non-hunters during the hunt. Visitors are advised to wear blaze orange or blaze pink if they plan to be in the park while the hunt is in progress. Visitors should also check for hunt-related information on the park website and at the park office, if open, upon arrival. All visitors should follow any hunt-related signage posted in the park.
Hunts also will take place at other Minnesota state parks and recreation areas this fall; access to the parks will vary. Some will remain open to all visitors, some will have limited public access and some will be open only to hunters with special permits. The deadlines have passed for youth and adults to apply for the permits to participate in the hunts, which include regular firearms, muzzleloader and archery options.
The DNR periodically allows deer hunts in state parks as a way to protect natural resources.
“Too many of one animal or plant species in an area can start to throw off the balance of other species in that area,” said Tavis Westbrook, natural resource program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “When there are too many deer in a park, they feed too much on certain trees and native plants.”
For a list of the locations, dates, and access restrictions for state park special deer hunts in 2020 visit info.dnr@state.mn.us or call 888-646-6367 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday).