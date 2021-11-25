Ruth's House is a Faribault nonprofit that provided housing in a safe, supportive and healing environment for women and children in crisis. This month, it's seeking donations ofIbuprofen

• Ibuprofen

• Tylenol

• Allergy tablets

• Caffeinated Coffee

• Adult winter hats and gloves

• Winter coats/snow pants size medium and large

• Bed side rail that clips to bed frame

• Riding lawn mower

• Gift cards from local grocery stores

Instructions for Ruth's House donation drop-offs: Please leave inside the bin by the front door of Ruth's House, 124 First Ave. SW, Faribault. Days and hours to drop off are Mondays 1-3 p.m. and Thursdays 4-6 p.m.

