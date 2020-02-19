Bethlehem Academy Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams recently competed in area competitions.
Bethlehem Academy's Middle School Science Olympiad Team, coached by BA middle school science teacher Julie Smisek, competed at Kenwood Trail Middle School in Lakeville Saturday, Feb. 8, taking fourth place as a team and earning top finishes in several individual events.
Placing first in both the Boomilever and Mousetrap Vehicle competition were Riley Bauer and Joseph Kunze; Anna DeMars and Anna Tobin took second place in Disease Detectives and third place in Water Quality; Shae Battles and Anna Tobin placed second in Machines; and Shae Battles and Langston Richter took third place in Ping Pong Parachute.
Bethlehem Academy’s High school Science Olympiad Team, coached by BA high school teacher Brent Zabel, competed Saturday, Feb. 1, at Rochester Century High School.
Participants included Nathan Smisek, Ben Cohen, Elliot Smith, Hunter Tutak, Jason Shuda, Mikayla Bohner and Sophy Smith. Mikayla Bohner and Sophy Smith placed first in Anatomy and Physiology, and Smisek and Smith placed second in Write it Do it!