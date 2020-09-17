Faribault Rotary new member

The Faribault Rotary Club has inducted Chad Koepke. After earning an MBA and two years in the banking business in Minneapolis he comes to Faribault as Assistant Financial Officer at the State Bank of Faribault. With his education and business experience he clearly understands the value of service to others and to the community. Chad’s sponsor is Dr. Dick Huston. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Rotary Club)
